Paladin Limited AGM Resolutions Unanimously Approved

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paladin Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on December 5, 2024, through a unanimous poll vote. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of RSM Hong Kong as auditors, and the approval of mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The results reflect strong shareholder support and strategic planning for the upcoming year.

For further insights into HK:0495 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.