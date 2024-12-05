News & Insights

Paladin Limited AGM Resolutions Unanimously Approved

December 05, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Paladin Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on December 5, 2024, through a unanimous poll vote. Key decisions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of RSM Hong Kong as auditors, and the approval of mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The results reflect strong shareholder support and strategic planning for the upcoming year.

