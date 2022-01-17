Markets
ENDP

Paladin Labs Launches Xydalba In Canada - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Paladin Labs Inc., a unit of Endo International plc (ENDP), said Xydalba (dalbavancin for injection), a 30-minute intravenous therapy for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections that can be administered as a single- or two-dose regimen, is now available to patients nationwide in Canada.

In April 2021, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and Endo announced that Endo subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited had entered into a definitive agreement with Correvio International Sàrl, a subsidiary of ADVANZ PHARMA, to commercialize Xydalba in Canada on an exclusive basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular