Paladin Energy: State Street Bank’s Growing Influence

November 05, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

State Street Bank and Trust Company has significantly increased its voting power in Paladin Energy Ltd through various securities lending agreements. The bank retains a substantial interest in Paladin’s shares, indicating a strong position in the company’s voting rights landscape. This move could potentially impact the decision-making process within the company and is noteworthy for investors monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics.

