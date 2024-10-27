News & Insights

Paladin Energy Secures Liquidity Boost Through Financing

October 27, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd reported a net cash inflow of $24.6 million from financing activities in the latest quarter, despite operating and investing activities resulting in cash outflows. The company managed to secure $45 million from borrowings, which helped offset negative cash flows from operations and investments. This financial maneuvering reflects Paladin’s strategic efforts to bolster liquidity amid ongoing development and exploration expenditures.

