Paladin Energy Restarts Langer Heinrich Mine Plant

Paladin Energy Ltd has successfully restarted its Langer Heinrich Mine plant after a planned shutdown in November, during which maintenance and improvement works were completed. The shutdown also facilitated the enhancement of on-site water storage, aiding in better water management. Investors can expect further performance updates in the upcoming December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report, scheduled for release in January 2025.
