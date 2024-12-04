News & Insights

Stocks

Paladin Energy Restarts Langer Heinrich Mine Plant

December 04, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Paladin Energy Ltd has successfully restarted its Langer Heinrich Mine plant after a planned shutdown in November, during which maintenance and improvement works were completed. The shutdown also facilitated the enhancement of on-site water storage, aiding in better water management. Investors can expect further performance updates in the upcoming December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report, scheduled for release in January 2025.

For further insights into AU:PDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PALAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.