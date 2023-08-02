Paladin Energy (PALAF) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 0.71

The average one-year price target for Paladin Energy (OTC:PALAF) has been revised to 0.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.78% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paladin Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALAF is 0.53%, an increase of 82.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 408,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 117,895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,235K shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALAF by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 82,994K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,897K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALAF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,838K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 34,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,919K shares, representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PALAF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PALAF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

