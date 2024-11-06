News & Insights

Paladin Energy Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

November 06, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 50,000 unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, effective from November 1, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain talent, a strategy closely watched by investors interested in the company’s growth potential.

