Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) Price Target Increased by 14.48% to 1.18

The average one-year price target for Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) has been revised to 1.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.48% from the prior estimate of 1.03 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.64 to a high of 1.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paladin Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDN is 0.66%, an increase of 23.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.23% to 440,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 130,351K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,895K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 91,143K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,994K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 14.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,215K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,838K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 37,524K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,495K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 24.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,024K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,383K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.