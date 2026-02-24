Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) Price Target Increased by 11.91% to 12.74

The average one-year price target for Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) has been revised to $12.74 / share. This is an increase of 11.91% from the prior estimate of $11.38 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of $13.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paladin Energy. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 24.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDN is 0.64%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.04% to 73,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 20,895K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,156K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 32.30% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 14,373K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 17.68% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 8,301K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,237K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 28.04% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 6,485K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares , representing a decrease of 39.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 37.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,380K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDN by 1.68% over the last quarter.

