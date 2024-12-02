Paladin Energy Announces Director Joanne Palmer’s Departure

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has announced the departure of director Joanne Palmer, effective November 29, 2024. Palmer, who held 2,173 ordinary shares in the company, concludes her tenure at Paladin amid a period of strategic transitions. Investors will be keen to see how this leadership change impacts the company’s future direction.

