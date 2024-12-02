Paladin Energy Announces Director Joanne Palmer’s Departure

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Paladin Energy Ltd has announced the departure of director Joanne Palmer, effective November 29, 2024. Palmer, who held 2,173 ordinary shares in the company, concludes her tenure at Paladin amid a period of strategic transitions. Investors will be keen to see how this leadership change impacts the company’s future direction.
For further insights into AU:PDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.