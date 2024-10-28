News & Insights

Paladin Energy Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or submitting proxy forms by the deadline. The meeting details and voting instructions are available on the company’s official website.

