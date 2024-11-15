Palace Capital Sees Increased Stake by Swedish Investor

Palace Capital (GB:PCA) has released an update.

Palace Capital PLC has announced that Peter Gyllenhammar AB has increased its stake in the company, crossing the 15% threshold of voting rights. This acquisition reflects a rise from the previous holding of 14.02%, signaling a growing influence of the Swedish shareholder. Investors might find this a noteworthy development as it could affect the company’s strategic decisions.

