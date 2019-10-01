Pala Investments boosts cash part of Cobalt 27 deal

US Markets

Taru Jain Reuters
Cobalt 27 Capital on Tuesday said Pala Investments raised the cash portion of its deal to buy the Canadian cobalt miner, boosting overall transaction value to C$506.2 million ($382.79 million).

Pala raised the cash consideration to C$4.00 per share from C$3.57 per share, fetching Cobalt 27 an added C$30 million.

Privately held investment firm Pala's deal now values the company at C$5.92 per share compared to the earlier offer for C$5.75 per share.

Cobalt has been in heavy demand as the metal is a key component for batteries used in electric vehicles.

Shareholder Anson Funds, which had not disclosed its stake in Cobalt 27, had earlier opposed the deal stating it 'undervalued' the company.

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

