$PAL stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PAL stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,288,001 of trading volume.

$PAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PAL:

$PAL insiders have traded $PAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD D ODELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $496,799

JAMES B GATTONI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $379,600

$PAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $PAL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

