$PAL stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PAL stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,288,001 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PAL:
$PAL Insider Trading Activity
$PAL insiders have traded $PAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD D ODELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $496,799
- JAMES B GATTONI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $379,600
$PAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $PAL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 716,009 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,153,007
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 535,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,586,300
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 472,958 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,706,544
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 292,660 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,149,918
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 200,977 shares (+136.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,849,853
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 167,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,373,732
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 166,013 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,339,724
