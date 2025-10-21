PAL Next Signs Deal Linked To Film Production Services

(RTTNews) - PAL Next AG (PAL.DE), Tuesday announced an agreement of amount 750,000 euros regarding the contribution in kind of a receivable related to the remuneration for services rendered in connection with a film production.

The contribution will be made in exchange for the issuance of 595,238 new shares from authorized capital, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders, the company added.

With the capital increase expected before the year end, the company adjusted its outlook for the financial year 2025.

The company now sees revenues of between 21 million and 23 million euros, and operating performance including other operating income of atleast 24 million euros in the fiscal year 2025.

On October 20, PAL's stock is trading at 1.27 euros on the XETRA.

