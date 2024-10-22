News & Insights

PAL GROUP Holdings Reports Strong Six-Month Performance and Upbeat Forecast

October 22, 2024 — 09:22 pm EDT

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:2726) has released an update.

PAL GROUP Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 7.6% increase in net sales and a 14.6% rise in operating profit for the six months ending August 31, 2024. The company also revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending February 2025, expecting an 8.7% growth in net sales and a 23.4% increase in operating profit. This positive outlook reflects the company’s strong performance and strategic adjustments.

