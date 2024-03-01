News & Insights

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday's election for prime minister

March 01, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Libby George and Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rallied in advance of weekend elections for prime minister, Tradeweb data showed on Friday.

The 2027 maturity gained the most, rising around 1 cent to trade at 77.3 cents.

Pakistan's newly-formed ruling alliance nominated Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister in an election scheduled for March 3, and his bid is expected to succeed.

The country's embattled economy has a narrow path to recovery, and a crucial IMF agreement expires on April 11.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Pakistan's international bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries has tightened to 955 bps - its lowest level since May 2022 and dipping below the psychological 1,000 bps threshold, according to data from the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. .JPMEGDPAKR

Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE also rose 1% on Friday, according to the Karachi stock exchange website.

(Reporting By Libby George in London and Ariba Shahid in Karachi, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.