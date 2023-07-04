News & Insights

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds extend rally, gain 3 cents

July 04, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds rallied for a third day, with 2025 and 2026 notes gaining more than 3 cents before retracting, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

The 2025 US695847AR45=TE was trading at its highest price since September at 60 cents on the dollar at 0839 GMT.

It has gained nearly 13 cents since the government, which is teetering on the edge of default, announced on Friday that it had secured a $3 billion bailout known as stand-by arrangement from the International Monetary Fund.

