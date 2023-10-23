News & Insights

Pakistan's real GDP growth to fall in range of 2-3% in FY24 - cenbank

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

October 23, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank expects the country's real GDP growth to fall in the range of 2-3% in FY24, it said in its annual economic report on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan also said it expected a fiscal deficit ranging from 7–8% in FY24 and the current account deficit to fall in the range of 0.5% to 1.5% in FY24.

