Pakistan's prayers answered as cable car survivors given 'second life'

By Mushtaq Ali and Asif Shahzad

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Aug 23 (Reuters) - When Pakistani villager Gul Faraz rang his family to raise the alarm that a cable had snapped and he and seven schoolchildren were trapped in a cable car swaying in the wind high above a rocky ravine, he doubted he would ever see home again.

"It is an unforgettable day," Faraz said on Wednesday, a day after army commandos performed a miraculous rescue, winching two to safety with a helicopter, and bringing the rest down on a zip line when it became too dark to fly safely in the gusting winds.

"I can't tell you what we experienced yesterday when one cable of the cable car suddenly snapped and we were stranded in the air," said Faraz, who at 20 years old was the only adult aboard, and the only person with a cell phone.

He called his family first, and then television channel Geo News, whose coverage quickly drew the attention of the world's media to the drama unfolding in the remote mountains of northern Pakistan.

It is a part of the world where cable cars and rickety rope bridges are the fastest way to move from a village on one hillside to its nearest neighbour across ravines and valleys.

The schoolchildren, aged between 10 and 16, had been coming down from their homes in Jhangri to a school in Battangi, two villages in the Allai valley, when the calamity struck at around 7 am.

The journey by cable car usually took just a matter of minutes, whereas travelling on the rough mountain roads and tracks takes hours.

"Our first priority was to secure the children," caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said, describing the feat as "near impossible".

"It was heartening to see the whole nation praying and standing united ... in the hour of need," Kakar told a news conference in the southern city of Karachi.

Those prayers were answered for Faraz and the children.

"We got a second life," he said.

(Reporting by Mushtaq Ali n Peshawar; Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Andrew Heavens)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.