World Markets

Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 bln for 10th straight month

Contributor
Syed Raza Hassan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Remittances of $2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month, and were up 43% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 12 (Reuters) - Remittances of $2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month, and were up 43% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Proactive policy steps by the government and State Bank to spur inflows through formal channels, combined with limited cross-border travel, medical expenses and altruistic transfers amid the pandemic to fuel the rise, it said in a statement.

"The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

"You sent over $2 billion for 10 straight months despite COVID, breaking all records. We thank you."

The inflows came mainly from the nations of Saudi Arabia, standing at $5.7 billion; the United Arab Emirates, at $4.5 billion; with $2.9 billion from Britain and $1.9 billion from the United States, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((raza.hassan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Transporeon CEO on Clearance of Suez Canal

    Transporeon CEO Stefan Sieber speaks with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel about the Suez Canal finally being cleared and how the delays will effect the shipping industry on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close".

    Mar 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular