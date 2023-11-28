Pakistan's July-Sept GDP up 2.13% vs 0.96% year earlier

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's economy grew 2.13% in the July-September quarter compared to 0.96% in the same quarter a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The data for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year that ends on June 30 marks the first release of quarterly gross domestic product data.

Its introduction has been approved by the National Accounts Committee as one of the structural benchmarks of the current $3 billion bailout agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

The statistics bureau also revised down the GDP figure for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that ended on June 30 to a 0.17% contraction from earlier reported 0.29% growth.

