Pakistan's international bonds rally after Sharif elected as PM

March 04, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's international bonds extended their recent rally on Monday after the country's newly formed parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday as prime minister for a second time following weeks of uncertainty after a hung election.

The 2031 bond chalked up the biggest gains, rising 1.5 cents at 72.86 cents - its strongest level since May 2022, Tradeweb data showed.

