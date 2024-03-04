Pakistan's international bonds rally after Sharif elected as PM

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's international bonds extended their recent rally on Monday after the country's newly formed parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday as prime minister for a second time following weeks of uncertainty after a hung election.

The 2031 bond chalked up the biggest gains, rising 1.5 cents at 72.86 cents - its strongest level since May 2022, Tradeweb data showed.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Alun John)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.