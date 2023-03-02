Pakistan's government bonds tumble as IMF talks drag on

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Pakistan's government dropped by as much as 3.1 cents in the dollar, or nearly 6%, on Thursday as the cash-strapped country's talks with the International Monetary Fund for support funding dragged on.

The country's 2029 bond suffered the biggest drop at 3.14 cents XS2419405274=TE with the issue being bid at 53 cents in the dollar, its lowest level since early January, Tradeweb data showed.

The premium demanded by investors to hold the bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries widened sharply to 2,777 basis points on the JPMorgan EMBIG Global Diversified index - the widest since Jan. 6 .JPMEGDPAKR

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

