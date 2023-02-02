Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves with c.bank fall to $3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Caren Firouz

February 02, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Gibran Peshimam for Reuters ->

Adds commercial bank holdings, total liquid reserves

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $592 million to $3,086.2 million in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

Reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,655.5 million, taking total liquid reserves in the country to $8,741.7 million, SBP said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.