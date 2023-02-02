Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves with c.bank fall to $3 bln

Adds commercial bank holdings, total liquid reserves

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $592 million to $3,086.2 million in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

Reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,655.5 million, taking total liquid reserves in the country to $8,741.7 million, SBP said in a statement.

