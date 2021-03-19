Pakistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Friday kept its policy rate at 7% for a 10th consecutive month to support the country's economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored and maintaining financial stability, and also revised higher its growth rate for the current fiscal year.

In the absence of unforeseen developments, the monetary policy committee of the central bank expects policy settings to remain broadly unchanged in the near term, it said in a statement.

Since the last policy announcement in January, Pakistan's growth and employment have continued to recover and business sentiment has further improved.

"While still modest, at around 3%, growth in FY21 is now projected to be higher than previously anticipated due to improved prospects for manufacturing and reflecting in part of the monetary and fiscal stimulus provided during Covid," the central bank said. Its previous forecast was for growth slightly above 2% in the current fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

On the growth front, the monetary policy committee noted that despite recent momentum, risks remain due to the emergence of a third, more virulent COVID-19 wave in Pakistan just as a vaccine roll-out is beginning.

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by 10.8% on a year-on-year basis in December and by 9.1% year-on-year in January 2021, as the economic recovery that began last summer continues amid supportive monetary policy and the central bank's temporary refinancing facilities and targeted fiscal support, the statement added.

Fiscal developments continue to evolve largely in line with the consolidation envisioned in this year's budget, as the necessary fiscal stimulus delivered in the final quarter of 2020 is unwound.

The monetary policy committee noted that despite the recent slight uptick in market yields, financial conditions remain appropriately accommodative given continued slack in the economy, ongoing fiscal consolidation and well-contained risks to financial stability.

