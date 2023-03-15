Pakistan's bonds slump after police clash with Khan supporters

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government eurobonds slumped on Wednesday after violent clashes between police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis and the country's dollar-denominated 2024 maturing bond - one of its closest to paying out - slumped almost 7 cents on the dollar, or roughly 15%. US695847AK91=TE

Security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had surrounded his home in an effort to prevent his arrest for not showing up at court case related to selling state gifts.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

