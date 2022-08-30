Pakistan's bonds lifted by $1.1 bln IMF aid tranche

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL MAHMOOD

Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped country, now also being hit by devastating floods.

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped country, now also being hit by devastating floods.

The bonds, some of which US695847AB92=TE fell to less than half their face value last month due to potential default worries, were up as much as 1.8 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb prices showed. US695847AR45=TE

The IMF's board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme on Monday. It also agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million special drawing rights, or about $940 million at current exchange rates.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters