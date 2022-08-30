Pakistan's bonds lifted by $1.1 bln IMF aid tranche

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government bond prices jumped on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund approved the release of over $1.1 bln of funding for the cash-strapped country, now also being hit by devastating floods.

The bonds, some of which US695847AB92=TE fell to less than half their face value last month due to potential default worries, were up as much as 1.8 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb prices showed. US695847AR45=TE

The IMF's board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme on Monday. It also agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million special drawing rights, or about $940 million at current exchange rates.

