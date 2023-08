KARACHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose 2.09% in early morning trade after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) added 15 Pakistani listed companies to its main Frontier Market index.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ariba.Shahid@thomsonreuters.com; +92 3442834961;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.