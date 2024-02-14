Pakistan's benchmark share index up 2% - exchange website

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose 2% on Wednesday, according to the Karachi stock exchange website, a day after former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as the country's next premier to lead an alliance formed between different parties.

