News & Insights

Pakistan's benchmark share index up 2% - exchange website

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

February 14, 2024 — 12:53 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose 2% on Wednesday, according to the Karachi stock exchange website, a day after former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as the country's next premier to lead an alliance formed between different parties.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.