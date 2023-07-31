News & Insights

Pakistan's benchmark share index up 2%, crosses 48,000 points

July 31, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Gibran Peshimam for Reuters ->

KARACHI, July 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose as much as 2% in early trading on Monday to cross 48,000 points for the first time since August 2021, according to the exchange's website and Eikon data.

The KSE-100 index has risen sharply since June end as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the resumption of a bailout plan started, following which other funding avenues were unlocked.

