Pakistan's benchmark share index rises 2.1%

KARACHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE rose 2.1% in early morning trade after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) added 15 Pakistan-listed companies to its main Frontier Market index.

The 15 companies included names from the banking, oil and gas exploration, fertiliser and tech sectors.

The companies are Bank Alfalah BAFL.PSX, Engro Fertilizers < ENGR.PSX>, Fauji Fertilizers Co FAUF.PSX, Habib Bank HBL.PSX, Hub Power Co HPWR.PSX, Lucky Cement LUKC.PSX, Mari Petroleum MGAS.PSX, MCB Bank MCB.PSX, Millat Tractors MILM.PSX, Pakistan Oilfields PKOL.PSX, Pakistan Petroleum PPL.PSX, Pakistan State Oil PSO.PSX, Systems Ltd SYSE.PSX, TRG Pakistan TRGP.PSX and United Bank UBL.PSX, MSCI said.

Their addition to the MSCI Frontier Market Index will take place on Aug. 31.

