Pakistan's benchmark share index gains 5% at open after IMF deal

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

July 03, 2023 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, July 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE gained 4.99% at open in its first trading session after the crisis-struck country secured funding from the International Monetary Fund.

Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the South Asian economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

