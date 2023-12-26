News & Insights

Pakistan's benchmark share index drops 4.1%

December 26, 2023 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index, the KSE100 .KSE, was down 4.1% at Tuesday's close, Eikon data showed.

The KSE100 has dropped 11% to 59,171 points from a peak of 66,427 points, most of which has happened over the past nine trading days.

"This was a fast and much-needed correction after a non-stop rally," Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, said on social media platform X, adding that high leveraged positions and the end of the calendar year are affecting market trends.

