News & Insights

Pakistan's benchmark share index at all-time high

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

November 28, 2023 — 12:27 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

Adds analyst comment in paragraphs 5, 6

KARACHI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index .KSE on Tuesday breached 60,000 to trade at an all-time high of 60,500.61 points, data on the Pakistan Stock Exchange website showed.

Investors expect an imminent cut in the central bank's policy interest rate, currently set at a record high 22%.

Inflation appears to have peaked, having slowed to 26.9% year-on-year in October.

Despite Pakistan's political and economic difficulties, the index has gained more than 48% this year, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion loan programme in July to avert a sovereign debt default.

Some analysts believe the market is welcoming a successful staff level agreement for the second tranche of funds under the current IMF Standby Arrangement, along with a expected disbursement of the funds in December and other foreign exchange inflow from multilateral institutions.

"Despite the fact that the market is trading at an all-time high, the valuation of the market is still attractive as KSE100 index is currently trading at price-to-earnings multiple of 4.5 times as compared to the last 5-years average PE multiple of 6 times," said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

Companies' strong profitability and dividend payouts are also enticing investors confidence, he added.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.