News & Insights

Pakistan's battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 17, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's dollar-denominated government bonds US695847AR45=TE rallied as much as 3 cents, or roughly 4%, on Friday as they continued to benefit from signs of ongoing International Monetary Fund support.

Pakistan's Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar told reporters on Thursday that the country would have to remain in IMF programmes when its current $3 billion Stand By Arrangement(SBA) expires in March next year, local media reported.

Speaking a day after the Pakistan had unlocked $700 million of its current IMF SBA, she also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to adhere to the fund's reforms programme to ensure the country remained on a narrow path towards stability.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.