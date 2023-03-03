Pakistani rupee strengthens 3.5% versus dollar in interbank market

March 03, 2023 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, March 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee PKR= on Friday strengthened 3.5% versus the dollar in the interbank market a day after the central bank raised its policy rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20%, trading data showed.

The rupee PKR= was trading at 275.5 against the dollar, up nearly 3.5% after opening session.

The local currency has been seeing a depreciation amid delays in a deal with IMF.

