Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL MAHMOOD

January 26, 2023 — 01:27 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid and Pakistan for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market.

The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on Wednesday in the interbank official rate, and slipped to 235 rupees early on Thursday when the market reopened.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi, Pakistan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

