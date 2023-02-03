Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank

February 03, 2023 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee PKR= fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank.

The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week.

