Pakistani rupee hits all-time low vs dollar to meet IMF demands

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

January 30, 2023 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

KARACHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee PKR=PK on Monday hit an all-time low after dropping about 2.56% to 269.50 per dollar from its previous close in the inter-bank market, trading data showed.

The rupee closed at 262.60 to a dollar in inter-bank trade on Friday, the central bank said.

The rupee has fallen to historic lows since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week to move it to a market-based exchange rate.

That removed support previously provided by the country's currency exchange association.

Moving the rupee to a market-based exchange rate is one of several conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to start talks over a ninth review of Pakistan's $7 billion bailout programme.

The IMF has announced its delegation are to arrive in Islamabad on January 31 for talks through February 9.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; writing by Sudipto Ganguly and Asif Shahzad; editing by Miral Fahmy and Jason Neely)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.