Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid hopes for IMF funds

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL MAHMOOD

January 27, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid and Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 2.7% against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a record low after a steep slide on Thursday, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad next week to discuss unlocking a suspended bail-out package.

The rupee closed at 262.6 per dollar in the interbank market against a close of 255 on Thursday - a 9.61% drop, which was the biggest single-day dip, according to the central bank.

The rupee has been dropping to adjust to market based exchange rate after an artificial upper cap of the local currency was lifted.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

