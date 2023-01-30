Pakistani rupee drops 2.56% against dollar in inter-bank - trading data

January 30, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Ariba Shahid for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee PKR=PK on Monday fell about 2.56% to 269.50 per dollar from its previous close in the inter-bank market, according to trading data.

The rupee has been falling since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week.

