Pakistani rupee drops 2.56% against dollar in inter-bank - trading data

KARACHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee PKR=PK on Monday fell about 2.56% to 269.50 per dollar from its previous close in the inter-bank market, according to trading data.

The rupee has been falling since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.