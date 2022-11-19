Pakistan will repay $1 billion bond next month -finance minister

November 19, 2022 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister on Saturday said the country would repay a $1 billion bond maturing in December, rejecting concerns that there would be a delay or a default.

In a televised address, Minister Ishaq Dar said the current account deficit will be between $5 billion and $6 billion in FY 2022-23 instead of the initially projected $12 billion.

