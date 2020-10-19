US Markets

Pakistan to lift ban on social media app TikTok after it vows to moderate content

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan has decided to lift a ban on popular social media app TikTok after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality", the country's telecom authority said in a tweet on Monday.

The move comes some 10 days after Pakistan blocked TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad Writing by Euan Rocha Editing by Catherine Evans)

((euan.rocha@tr.com; +91 22 6180 7257; Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular