Pakistan to levy extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry ahead of IMF deal

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published

Pakistan will impose an extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry for one year ahead of a deal to be finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan will impose an extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry for one year ahead of a deal to be finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday.

The announcement has come ahead of a crucial deal to be struck with the IMF for Pakistan which is facing a balance of payment crisis.

Ismail said a revised budget will raise the revenue collection target to 7.4 trillion rupees after the tax imposition.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More