Pakistan to levy extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry ahead of IMF deal

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan will impose an extra one-time 10% tax on large scale industry for one year ahead of a deal to be finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday.

The announcement has come ahead of a crucial deal to be struck with the IMF for Pakistan which is facing a balance of payment crisis.

Ismail said a revised budget will raise the revenue collection target to 7.4 trillion rupees after the tax imposition.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.