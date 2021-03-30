Pakistan to import Chinese Cansino COVID vaccine in bulk to package 3 million doses locally - minister

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, said the minister in charge for COVID operations.

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan will import Chinese Cansino Biologics 6185.HK COVID-19 vaccines in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, said the minister in charge for COVID operations.

"We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from Cansino, from which 3 million doses can be made," the minister, Asad Umar said on Twitter.

The first batch of 60,000 doses of the vaccine is arriving today, he said.

Pakistan expects to receive one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine in a couple of days.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, editing by Louise Heavens)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More