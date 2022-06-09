Pakistan to import 3 mln tones wheat including from Russia -finance minister

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan will import 3 million tonnes of wheat from different countries this year, including Russia, for local consumption and to shore up its reserves, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

The imports would be on a government to government basis, Minister Miftah Ismail told journalists at the launching ceremony of the country's annual economic survey report.

