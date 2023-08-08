News & Insights

Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran

August 08, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Asif Shahzad for Reuters ->

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan will buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran, a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at an Economic Coordination Committee chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Energy-starved Pakistan already has contracts to purchase electricity from Tehran for its border regions, especially for China-backed development projects on Gwadar port.

The new proposal came a week after the Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad.

The finance ministry did not give details of the quantity or terms and conditions of the new purchase.

