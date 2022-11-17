Commodities

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

November 17, 2022 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the optional-origin tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Nov. 28, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.