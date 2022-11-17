Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the optional-origin tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Nov. 28, they said.

