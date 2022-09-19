Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 tonnes of wheat -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 300,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the Trading Corporation of Pakistan's (TCP) tender is Sept. 26.

Rapid shipment is sought in October. Offers for at least 100,000 tonnes must be submitted.

Traders had expected a tender from Pakistan after the country's massive floods damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock, causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

